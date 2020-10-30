Oilfield Integrity Management Market By Management Type, Component, Application, & Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Integrity Management Market by Management Type (Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Inspection, Corrosion Management, Data Management, and Monitoring System), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oilfield integrity management market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 18.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing focus of oilfield operators to enhance their productivity by reducing downtime required in maintenance activities. Also, the oil and gas discoveries across the globe are likely to fuel market growth. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The growth of the North American oilfield integrity management market is driven by rise in shale gas & tight oil production, favorable regulations related to the licensing of exploration & production activities, and an increase in oilfield discoveries in Gulf of Mexico.

The onshore segment is expected to hold the largest share of the oilfield integrity management market, by application, during the forecast period.

Onshore wells are widely drilled across the world, with more oil & gas production potential from regions such as the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The demand for oilfield integrity management is high in the onshore application segment as new well drilling activities are rising in onshore locations at a faster pace than in the offshore fields. In addition, the cost incurred in onshore oilfield activities is less compared to the offshore application.

Middle East & Africa: The fastest market for oilfield integrity management.

The Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing market for oilfield integrity management, followed by North America and Europe. According to Baker Hughes' rig count report, the total onshore rig count experienced a 1% Y-o-Y decline from 2017 to 2018. Additionally, the rig to well ratio is very low in the region. This shows that there are very few new drilled wells in the region, and the production activities are highly concentrated in the mature fields. Hence, enhancement of production and any developments on these mature fields/wells are expected to drive the oilfield integrity management market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Optimistic Scenario3.2 Realistic Scenario3.3 Pessimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Oilfield Integrity Management Market4.2 Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Component4.3 Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Management4.4 Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Application4.5 Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Region4.6 North America Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Application & Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment5.3 Road To Recovery5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment5.5 Market Dynamics5.5.1 Drivers5.5.1.1 Increasing Focus On Remote Monitoring Of Oilfields For Process Optimization And Automation5.5.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Environmental Safety5.5.2 Restraints5.5.2.1 Fluctuations In Oil Prices Are Hampering Operational Spending On Various Oilfield Services5.5.2.2 High Initial Cost And Complex Process Of System Installation5.5.3 Opportunities5.5.3.1 Digitalization In Oilfields5.5.3.2 Increasing Exploration And Production Activities In Emerging Countries5.5.4 Challenges5.5.4.1 Interoperability Of Multiple System Components From Different Solution Providers5.5.4.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Upstream Activities5.6 Regulatory Landscape5.7 Market Map5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.8.1 Equipment Manufacturers5.8.2 Oilfield Service Providers5.8.3 Software Operators5.8.4 Oilfield Operators5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 Increase In Production From Integrated Solutions 6 Covid-19 Impact On Oilfield Integrity Management Market, Scenario Analysis, By Region6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On GDP6.1.2 Scenario Analysis Of Oil & Gas Industry6.1.3 Optimistic Scenario6.1.4 Realistic Scenario6.1.5 Pessimistic Scenario 7 Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Management Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Planning7.2.1 Need For Determining The Location Of Crude Oil Resources Is Likely To Drive The Market Growth7.3 Predictive Maintenance & Inspection7.3.1 Need For Increasing The Reliability Of Oilfields To Avoid High Financial Loss Is Likely To Drive Market Growth7.4 Corrosion Management7.4.1 Prevention Of Failures To Reduce Unplanned Downtime To Drive Market Growth7.5 Data Management7.5.1 Increasing Need To Organize And Analyse Data Collected From Oilfield Operations To Drive Market Growth7.6 Monitoring System7.6.1 Growing Adoption Of Digital Technologies To Collect Large Volumes Of Data Is Likely To Boost Demand For Monitoring System 8 Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Component8.1 Introduction8.2 Hardware8.2.1 Growing Use Of Data Acquisition Equipment And Wireless Sensors To Increase Efficiency And Accuracy8.3 Software8.3.1 Increasing Modification Rate Of Conventional Oilfields To Boost Demand For Software8.4 Services8.4.1 Increasing Focus On Financial And Well Planning During Initial Phases Of Oilfield Development 9 Oilfield Integrity Management, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Onshore9.2.1 Increasing Number Of Onshore Oilfields Is Likely To Drive Market Growth9.3 Offshore9.3.1 Increasing Deepwater Drilling And Production Activities Is Likely To Drive Market Growth 10 Oilfield Integrity Management Market, By Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Asia Pacific10.4 Europe10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South & Central America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Revenue Analysis Of The Top 5 Market Players11.4 Key Market Developments11.4.1 Product Launch11.4.2 Expansion11.4.3 Merger/Acquisition/Joint Venture11.4.4 Contract/Agreement11.4.5 Partnership 12 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles12.1 Overview12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions And Methodology12.2.1 Stars12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Company Profiles12.3.1 Baker Hughes Company12.3.2 Schlumberger12.3.3 Halliburton12.3.4 Wood Group12.3.5 AKER Solutions12.3.6 SGS12.3.7 Oceaneering International12.3.8 Technipfmc12.3.9 Emerson 12.3.10 Saipem 12.3.11 Subsea 7 12.3.12 Weatherford International 12.3.13 Siemens 12.3.14 Intertek Group 12.3.15 Applus+ 12.3.16 National Oilwell Varco 12.3.17 Bureau Veritas 12.3.18 Oracle 12.3.19 IBM 12.3.20 Fluor 12.3.21 List Of Other Major Players In The Market12.3.21.1 Nalco Champion12.3.21.2 China Oilfield Services12.3.21.3 Archer12.3.21.4 Expro Group12.3.21.5 ABB12.3.21.6 DNV GL12.3.21.7 Microsoft12.3.21.8 Accenture12.3.21.9 SAP12.3.21.10 Intel 13 Appendix

