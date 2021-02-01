Oikos® Debuts Super Bowl LV Ad, Featuring New Oikos® PRO, And Announces Grant Program To Help Strengthen The Fitness Industry

The newest high-protein collection from Oikos®, Official Yogurt of the NFL, sets out to celebrates the strong, ugly, and raw #PROFACEs of athletes, players, and one strong sponge at the Super Bowl.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past year has tested the strength of the fitness industry, which lost more than 480,000 jobs due to the pandemic. Gyms are closing and the fitness pros that help us flex our ugliest #PROFACES - that ugly game face we all make when maxing out on the weight floor or on the field - are struggling. In tandem with its new Super Bowl ad which salutes these fierce #PROFACEs, Oikos® PRO is launching Oikos® PRO for Pros, a grant program, to help give independent fitness businesses and trainers the support and strength they need.

The new grant program was inspired by the brand's latest product innovation Oikos® PRO, which contains 20 grams of high-quality protein per 5.3-ounce serving, and its Super Bowl debut in the new #PROFACE ad. The ad features Oikos® spokesperson Saquon Barkley, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Hurts, Darius Poulk, AJ Brown and other titans of strength, including New York-based fitness trainers Angela Gargano and Nina Saunders, making their most epic #PROFACES as they push their limits in the gym. #PROFACE will air on Sunday, February 7, during the CBS Super Bowl pre-game show and livestream, in addition to at YouTube.com/OikosYogurt.

"We're excited to debut Oikos® PRO, our new collection of protein-packed products, at the Super Bowl with a new ad that demonstrates our support of the fitness community and those pros who dedicate their time and energy to keeping us strong," said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Marketing, Danone North America. "Fitness professionals are one of the many groups in need of our support right now and we wanted to ensure they get the helping hand they deserve. That is why we're proud to introduce Oikos® PRO for Pros, our new grant program and commitment to strengthening the independent businesses and trainers that keep us, and our #PROFACEs, strong in these challenging times."

Through Oikos® PRO for Pros, Oikos® is giving away 100% of February profits from the sale of Oikos® PRO, with a minimum donation of $100,000, to strengthen those who strengthen us. The program will give 100 trainers and independent gym operators the chance to receive at least a $1,000 grant to help strengthen their fitness-focused businesses.

Between 2/1/2021 ‒ 2/28/2021, Fitness professionals and independent gym owners can apply for the chance to receive at least $1,000 by visiting www.OikosPROforPros.com. They are invited to share how they have stayed strong and/or strengthened their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and a photo of their best #PROFACE.

"The fitness industry is dedicated to fostering strength in all forms," remarked Angela Gargano, American Ninja Warrior contestant and personal trainer. "But this year, it's the fitness pros and independent gyms that need our support. Oikos® PRO for Pros is an incredible program to help give them an extra boost of strength so they can get back to doing what they love -- building strong bodies, minds and #PROFACES."

"Recovering from ACL and meniscus injuries involves a lot of time rehabbing and making some really ugly #PROFACES," said Saquon Barkley, New York Football Giant Running Back. "Oikos® PRO knows that in order to get strong, you first need to get ugly."

Oikos® PRO encourages fans to help spread the word about Oikos® PRO for Pros by sharing their ugliest #PROFACE on social media, tagging their favorite trainer or local gym, and #PROFACE.Visit OikosYogurt.com for more information about the full Oikos® product portfolio and connect with us at Facebook.com/OikosProtein, Instagram.com/OikosProtein, TikTok.com/@OikosProtein, and Twitter.com/Oikos, tagging #OikosPro.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation ®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia ®, DanActive ®, Danimals ®, Dannon ®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic ®, International Delight ®, Light + Fit ®, Oikos ®, Silk ®, So Delicious ® Dairy Free, STōK ®, Two Good ®, Vega ®, Wallaby ® Organic and YoCrunch ®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

[1] Oikos® PRO defines profits as net profit after expenses.

