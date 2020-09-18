Ohio Living Awarded Recertification As A Great Place To Work™

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Living, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, is Great Place to Work — Certified™ for the third consecutive year. This certification was awarded based primarily on externally conducted employee surveys regarding their experiences with Ohio Living. In addition to employee feedback the Great Place to Work® Institute evaluates policies, structure, and soundness of principles in determining whether to award certification.

"There's never been a tougher year for aging services providers and their employees than 2020," said CEO Laurence C. Gumina. "Wave after wave of closures and restrictions were imposed. Procedures and regulations changed overnight and kept changing for weeks. Hardest of all was the fact that the daily lives of our residents and staff were changing in unimaginable ways.

"I'm continually impressed by the way our team members in all roles and locations have risen to meet the challenges ahead. Most importantly, they've become family for their residents and patients who have been without visits from their own families for so long," said Gumina.

Chief Human Resources Officer Dana Ullom-Vucelich credits several factors to recertification success. "In the midst of tremendous change, we've continued to do what we've always done - care for and protect our employees. That care has looked a lot different this year, and it's never been more important.

"I attribute earning Great Place to Work certification three years running to the fact that we hire compassionate, dedicated people to deliver care and services. These teammates see that same compassion and dedication mirrored in Ohio Living's care for them as well.

Ullom-Vucelich further stated, "Our teammates share Ohio Living's values, and nothing is more energizing than working alongside some of the best human beings that it is my privilege to know. They are competent, engaged, committed, likeable, ethical and fun, with a heart for humanity! Our team makes this a great place to work, to live, and to receive services."

The certification process considered nearly 2,000 anonymous employee surveys from across Ohio Living's locations, evaluating 60 elements of team member experiences on the job.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, operating 12 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Ohio Living Physicians' Services, and Ohio Living Foundation.

