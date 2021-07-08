Ohio Hospital Selects Hicuity Health For Tele-ICU And Telemetry Services

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that it has been selected by Knox Community Hospital to provide both tele-ICU and cardiac telemetry services. The addition of these telemedicine services will offer the Joint Commission-accredited healthcare facility 24/7 intensivist care and technology-enabled cardiac monitoring to enable it to expand access to critical care within the community while also supporting Knox clinical staff as they address the around-the-clock challenges of critical care.

Knox's search for a telemedicine services partner focused on three primary goals: improving clinical outcomes, extending the hospital's ability to care for higher acuity patients, and enhancing data access to drive quality and patient outcome improvement efforts. Hicuity Health's telemedicine offerings are proven, successfully supporting these objectives across a range of partner hospitals and health systems.

"When evaluating potential partners, we were excited by the possibility of collaborating with Hicuity Health, as their team is well-positioned to address our multiple care needs and their model enables us to work together to achieve our clinical and operational goals," said Bruce D. White, Chief Executive Officer, Knox Community Hospital. "We look forward to reaping the benefits of both their tele-ICU and telemetry services to provide greater healthcare access to the community we serve and better support our bedside teams."

"Hicuity Health has evolved as an organization toward our goal of coupling enabling technology with care services to address a wide range of a healthcare organization's care services needs. Our ongoing investments in the expansion of our proprietary technology, our clinical teams, and our operational infrastructure enables us to address the wide range of services and service models that our clients and prospects desire, "said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. "We are pleased to extend multiple telemedicine services to Knox Community Hospital. Our clinical, operational, and technical expertise allow us to meet Knox's current high-acuity care goals, and we look forward to serving the expanded future needs of the hospital as well."

Hicuity Health's innovation in delivering telemedicine care and monitoring is highlighted by its proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across 11 clinical care centers that serve more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. The company cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at its partner hospitals.

About Knox Community Hospital

Knox Community Hospital is a 99-bed, Joint Commission-accredited, community hospital located in Mount Vernon, Ohio, approximately 40 miles northeast of Columbus. Members of the Knox Community Hospital medical staff represent numerous specialties offering a wide range of clinically excellent services surprising for a community hospital. Our dedicated staff, along with a strong team of volunteers, is committed to providing personalized, high-quality care. Knox Community Hospital's independent, not-for-profit status ensures that all remaining revenue after expenses is committed solely to improving patient services, technology, and facilities for the health of the people of Knox County and surrounding areas. https://www.kch.org

About Hicuity Health

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues - including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities - with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across 11 clinical care centers that serve our more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals. To learn more about us, visit: www.HicuityHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-hospital-selects-hicuity-health-for-tele-icu-and-telemetry-services-301327743.html

SOURCE Hicuity Health