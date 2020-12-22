Ohio Edison Presents "Gifts Of The Season" To Local Charitable Organizations

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) - Get Report, presented surprise $5,000 "Gifts of the Season" to two local nonprofit agencies that are working to make lives better in the communities they serve. The gifts were presented on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign.

The recipients of this year's gifts are Miriam House in Norwalk, Huron County, and the Nord Center in Lorain, Lorain County - two organizations that provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals of all ages within their communities.

"We're proud to support these organizations so they can continue to provide services to help those who are struggling with unexpected challenges during these uncertain times," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "The winners were chosen secretly by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved individuals."

Miriam House provides transitional housing to homeless women and their children, with the goal of helping them rebuild their lives and develop the skills necessary to regain self-sufficiency to secure stable, independent housing. Last year, 10 female-headed households were temporarily sheltered at the Miriam House, and half of them were transitioned to permanent housing within a year.

"The generous funds provided by the FirstEnergy Foundation will allow us to continue to help women and their children overcome homelessness," said Rodney Schuster, executive director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo who oversees the Miriam House ministry. "These funds come during a time of need because many single mothers are in a situation they never thought they would be in during this pandemic, and they come to us for help."

The Nord Center provides comprehensive behavioral health services to children, teens and adults in the greater Lorain County area, as well as offers emergency crisis and sexual assault services 24/7/365.

"We are grateful to have received this FirstEnergy Foundation gift because funding for mental health services and substance abuse is ever more critical during these difficult economic times, as the number of people who need help continues to escalate," said Don Schiffbauer, chief executive officer of the Nord Center.

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded nearly $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

