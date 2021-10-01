Ohio Defense Forum, Ohio Aerospace Day To Highlight State's Role In National Defense, Release Economic Impact Analysis

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dayton Development Coalition will present the Ohio Defense and Aerospace Forum webinar Oct. 5 and 6, 2021, bringing together community and military leaders from across the state to share information on our defense and aerospace installations, industries, academic institutions, and local and state communities are critical to the industrial base and national security and exploration goals of our nation.

This statewide event will highlight Ohio's Defense and Aerospace Pillars:

Preserve and protect our federal installations

Expand our Research capabilities

Attract Industry

Grow talent and Workforce.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will speak at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Secretary of the USAF for Installations, Environment and Energy Jennifer Miller will give the installations keynote earlier that day. Janet Kavandi, President of Sierra Space, will give the aerospace keynote on Wednesday.

Communities home to Department of Defense organizations play an important role in supporting military missions. The Ohio Defense Forum will give community leaders, elected officials, industry and small business leaders, and other defense professionals the opportunity to learn more about the current defense environment and the role they can play in supporting their defense installations.

The discussions will focus on intersections between the defense sector, industry, academia, Panels will focus on helping the audience understand Ohio's federal installations, research and defense, workforce pipeline initiatives, and more.

The forum will also feature a presentation on the results of an economic impact analysis of federal installations across the state. Eline Bryant, JobsOhio Managing Director for the Military and Federal Sector, will present the results at 11 a.m. Oct. 5. The hour-long presentation will be followed by an online media availability.

Speakers and panelists include:

Special guest U.S. Rep. Mike Turner will moderate a panel on the State of National Defense.

will moderate a panel on the State of National Defense. U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson

Ohio Rep. Adam Holmes

Military Installation Commanders from across Ohio discussing their future strategies and needs

discussing their future strategies and needs Major General John Harris , Adjutant General, Ohio National Guard

, Adjutant General, Ohio National Guard Joe Zeis , Aerospace and Defense Advisor, Office of Gov Mike DeWine

For additional information, please visit: https://ohiodefenseforum.com/. To view the agenda, visit: https://ohiodefenseforum.com/odaf-agenda/.

Registration for this event is still open and is $75 for the general public. Register here: https://ohiodefenseforum.com/online-registration/.

Registration is required to attend this Zoom webinar. To register as a member of the news media, please contact Shannon Joyce Neal at sneal@daytonregion.com by Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

The Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) is the leading economic development organization for the 14-county Dayton region. Working closely with public and private regional partners, its mission is to retain, expand and recruit jobs. The DDC and the Dayton Region ranked as the nation's top metro for its size for economic development in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2019 and runner-up in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018. With the State's largest single-site employer in its backyard, the DDC also focuses on advocating for the critical missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and supporting the work of the United States Air Force. The DDC was ranked as America's top military community, and was presented with the 2015 Community Excellence Award from the Association of Defense Communities. It was designated as one of the ADC's Great American Defense Communities in 2016 - a testament to the collaborative efforts in support of Wright-Patt, America's #1 Air Force Base as ranked by the Air Force Times (2014).

