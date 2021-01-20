Ogilvy Bolsters Experience Offering, Names Steve Soechtig Global CEO Of Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy announced today that Steve Soechtig has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy's Experience business. With over two decades of digital and technology experience, Steve has helped companies in various sectors innovate their approaches to marketing and customer engagement. In this new role Steve will bring together Ogilvy's rich capabilities across customer insights, commerce, offering design, experience design, acquisition, customer engagement, digital and mobile product innovation, CRM, and loyalty into a unified end-to-end experience offering that delivers speed to value for clients at scale.

Andy Main, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: "Steve understands the impact that Ogilvy's unmatched creativity and understanding of human behavior can have for any company looking to close the experience gap between what customers want and what brands are currently offering. I'm confident that his track record of enhancing and scaling digital offerings combined with his entrepreneurial spirit will take Ogilvy's experience business to new heights."

Steve said: "There is constant change in how consumers engage with brands. To succeed today it has never been more essential that companies address the unmet human needs of their consumers through meaningful physical and digital experiences. From idea to execution, Ogilvy is strongly positioned to design, build, communicate and run experience initiatives that create impact and drive value for a company's customers, employees, and business. I'm thrilled about the opportunity work with Andy and leaders across the globe to unify and grow this piece of Ogilvy's business."

Steve Soechtig has spent his career working with companies across sectors to identify opportunities to further enhance their connections with employees and consumers, resulting in an improved overall experience of their businesses. With more than 20 years in technology-focused roles, he has helped enterprises solve complex business challenges with emerging technologies, focusing most recently on augmented reality, virtual reality, and conversational and gesture-based interfaces. As a partner and leader at McKinsey & Company, Steve drove the definition and shaping of enterprise growth strategies across the customer journey, increasing customer engagement and top line growth through organizational optimization, process re-engineering, and more efficient utilization of systems and data. Prior to McKinsey he led the expansion and operation of Deloitte Digital's Experience practice in the U.S., working directly with clients to realize their digital transformation and omnichannel optimization vision and objectives through the design and implementation of mobile, web, and e-commerce solutions. Earlier in his career, Steven helped build and successfully exit three start-up digital businesses including Roundarch, a digital agency that brought together experts across creative, technology, data, and strategy to provide digital engagement solutions that draw customers into emerging online channels.

