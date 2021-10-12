OFIYAA Unveils Revolutionary Portable OFIYAA Tri-Screen, Delivering Breakthrough Multi-Screen Monitors And A Display Solution With Impressive Innovative Features

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OFIYAA, a company specialized in innovative display equipment development, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new product today. The OFIYAA Tri-Screen is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to enhance productivity. This portable technology is created with the users in mind, bringing together innovation, good tech, and utility.

At only $398, this technology is available for use at a plug of the USB-C cable, giving you additional monitors at a fraction of the cost. The OFIYAA Tri-Screen can be purchased directly from the company's site, https://www.ofiyaa.net/ . Each buyer is entitled to free shipping upon purchase. The OFIYAA Tri-Screen has proven indispensable with the variety of unique functionalities and features it provides.

OFIYAA Tri-Screen for a sleek, multi-screen experience

"We are focused on continuous growth while providing customers with the best in display equipment. Our R&D centers are fully equipped with modern testing laboratories to improve overall performance. We are founded to create value by developing indispensable multi-functional display devices you will appreciate," said the Senior Marketer, OFIYAA.

The OFIYAA Tri-screen features a sleek design, portable for convenience. The portable design makes it easy to carry around. Its size, 315*215*39MM, can easily fit into a bag and allows users to set up workstations on the go.

Functionalities Meet Perfection: Features

Compact and Portable: Weighs only 2.93lb, and 315*215*39MM in size, making it easy to carry and set up

High Brightness and Energy Saving: With the brightness of 220CD/㎡, a matte Wled backlight, and an IPS panel with wide viewing angle technology, you can have a whole new experience, watching the screens from different angles, with clarity, and without distortion

Full Rotation Angle of 202°: Enjoy the multi-view nature of this tri-screen. It can also fold to meet your packing or viewing needs.

Durable and Wear Resistant: Made with long-lasting materials for a longer lifespan. It has passed 10,000+ times repeated folding fatigue tests before being brought to the market.

Two Display Modes: One can choose between showing the same content on all three screens or showing different content on each screen. This flexibility allows users to multi-task when need be.

Powerful HD Display:The display can be adjusted to meet users' needs. It uses an 11.6-inches, 16:9 FHD high-definition display with a resolution of 1080P/60HZ (1920*1080P), creating clearer, vivid images.

About OFIYAA

OFIYAA believes in making the world easy through innovative, revolutionary ideas and has done so since its establishment in 2014. Driven by the desire to produce multi-screen laptop solutions that are easy to use, convenient, and enhanced for maximum productivity through technology to meet users' needs, this company continues to research, develop, test, and launch innovative multi-screen products and shake the world of innovative technology products.

Its customer-centric approach allows them to create ground-breaking technology with the user in mind- a combination that makes OFIYAA what it is at its core.

For more information on how OFIYAA delivers innovative solutions to make the world easy to cruise through, visit the OFIYAA website .

Contact: Frank Lin, business@ficihp.com, +86-15768279371

