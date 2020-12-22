Ofinno Recognized For Second Year As Top Northern Virginia Tech Company

RESTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC, an innovator of wireless and video communication technologies, announced that it was recognized for the second year in a row as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree.

Each year the Northern Virginia Technology Council acknowledges the top 100 technology companies that have demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation within the region's technology industry. "While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area's tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees, the success of their companies, and industry advancement. Congratulations to Ofinno for being named a 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and for the positive impact the firm has made in our region." said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO.

"Ofinno is proud to be recognized for the second year in a row as one of the top companies shaping the rapidly growing technological landscape in Northern Virginia. It has been especially challenging this year, however we learned to adapt as a team and continued to produce high quality, standard essential patents, while ensuring the upmost safety and wellbeing of our employees," said Esmael Dinan, Founder and CEO of Ofinno.

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies. Ofinno's research involves video and communication technologies, including 5G and 6G Radio and Core networks, video compression technologies and transport. Ofinno's inventions have an impressive utilization rate and have been adopted by the standards at the center of advancement of these technologies. Our innovators not only create the technologies, they oversee the entire process from design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com.

