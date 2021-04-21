OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q21 Results

OFG Bancorp (OFG) - Get Report, the financial holding company for Oriental Bank, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

CEO Comment

José Rafael Fernández, Chief Executive Officer, said: "First quarter results reflected strong core performance based on the continued success of our strategies focusing on agility and service. Our results also reflected the federal stimulus, increased liquidity, and an improving Puerto Rico economy as more people get vaccinated.

"We benefitted from strong new loan generation and deposit growth, significantly reduced cost of funds, a more efficient operating structure, and the release of some COVID-related loan reserves.

"We followed up last year's efforts to help small businesses and their employees with another $126 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Our proprietary PPP portal enables clients to apply for funds, receive them, and then apply for forgiveness, quickly and easily, and all online.

"Performance metrics improved with a loan yield of 6.61%, return on average assets of 1.21%, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity of 13.11%, and an efficiency ratio of 60.84%. Credit metrics also improved as net charge-offs, delinquency rates, and loan deferrals all fell.

"Our capital strategies are working well. In January, we increased the regular quarterly cash dividend 14%. In March, we announced the redemption of all three outstanding series of preferred stock, which will improve our capital structure, enable us to effectively deploy excess liquidity, and increase net income available to shareholders. As of 1Q21, we more than earned back all the tangible book value per common share dilution involved in the Scotiabank acquisition significantly ahead of schedule.

"As Puerto Rico and USVI continue experiencing stronger signs of economic revival, at OFG we are strategically well-positioned to benefit from and play a major part in this long-awaited development. Thanks to all our team members who are más que listo (more than ready) to help our customers achieve their goals and aspirations through the pandemic and beyond."

1Q21 Highlights

Earnings:EPS diluted was $0.56 compared to $0.42 in 4Q20 and $0.00 in 1Q20, which was the first quarter to be impacted by the pandemic.

Revenues:Total core revenues were $127.7 million compared to $132.8 million in 4Q20. 4Q20 benefited from $3.9 million in seasonal annual insurance commissions, $2.0 million in mortgage sales held back from 3Q20, and $3.1 million interest income from acquired loan pre-payments. 1Q21 included $1.6 million in interest income from unamortized yield from approximately $92 million of forgiven PPP loans and benefitted from $1.4 million lower cost of deposits.

Expenses: Non-interest expenses were $77.7 million compared to $89.0 million in 4Q20 and $87.3 million in 1Q20. 4Q20 included $10.1 million in merger and restructuring expenses. 1Q21 reflected previously-announced cost savings as well as $1.8 million primarily in gains on sales as well as improved valuations of foreclosed properties. The efficiency ratio improved to 60.84% from 67.06% in 4Q20 and 66.49% in 1Q20.

Pre-Provision Net Revenues: PPNR was $50.9 million compared to $44.1 million in 4Q20 and $49.2 million in 1Q20.

Provision: Provision for credit losses was $6.3 million compared to $14.2 million in 4Q20 and $47.1 million in 1Q20. 1Q21 included a $3.7 million release of last year's COVID-19 related loan reserves and $3.5 million for a commercial loan in workout prior to the pandemic. 1Q20 included $34.1 million related to the pandemic.

Loan Generation and Balances: New loan originations totaled $527.6 million ($401.4 million excluding PPP), compared to $485.3 million in 4Q20 and $280.8 million in 1Q20. In addition to PPP loans, 1Q21 was driven year-over-year by increases in mortgage, auto, and commercial lending. Net loans were $6.43 billion at 3/31/21 compared to $6.50 billion at 12/31/20 and $6.54 billion at 3/31/20. Net interest margin was 4.26% compared to 4.24% in 4Q20 and 4.94% in 1Q20.

Deposit Balances and Cost of Funds: Customer deposits at 3/31/21 were $8.72 billion compared to $8.37 billion at 12/31/20 and $7.56 billion at 3/31/20. Cost of funds was 48 bps compared to 53 bps in 4Q20 and 69 bps in 1Q20. Total interest expense was $12.8 million compared to $14.3 million in 4Q20 and $18.6 million in 1Q20.

Asset Quality:Net charge-offs were $9.1 million compared to $44.8 million in 4Q20 and $24.0 million in 1Q20. The nonperforming loan rate was 2.22% compared to 2.35% in 4Q20 and 2.07% in 1Q20. Total delinquency rate was 2.15% compared to 2.68% in 4Q20 and 3.16% in 1Q20.

Capital: Tangible book value per share was $17.39 compared to $16.97 in 4Q20 and $15.60 in 1Q20. The CET1 ratio was 13.56% compared to 13.08% in 4Q20 and 11.69% in 1Q20.

Conference Call, Financial Supplement & Presentation

A conference call to discuss 1Q21 results, outlook and related matters will be held today at 10:00 AM ET. Phone (888) 562-3356 or (973) 582-2700. Conference ID: 319-4111. The call can also be accessed live on www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter.

OFG's Financial Supplement, with full financial tables for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and the 1Q21 Conference Call Presentation, can be found on the Quarterly Results page on OFG's Investor Relations website at www.ofgbancorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Please refer to Tables 8-1 and 8-2 in OFG's above-mentioned Financial Supplement for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculations.

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to (i) the rate of growth in the economy and employment levels, as well as general business and economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, as well as the magnitude of such changes; (iii) changes to the financial condition of the government of Puerto Rico; (iv) the potential impact of damages from future hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters in Puerto Rico; (v) the fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies; (vi) the performance of the stock and bond markets; (vii) competition in the financial services industry; (viii) possible legislative, tax or regulatory changes; and (ix) the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of responses of federal, state and local governments on our branches, operations and personnel, and on our customers and their businesses.

For a discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties to which OFG is subject, please refer to OFG's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other than to the extent required by applicable law, including the requirements of applicable securities laws, OFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 57 th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

