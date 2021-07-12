Offshore Wind Turbine Market In Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry To Grow By 54975 MT|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 53% to the offshore wind turbine market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

Eaton Corporation Plc, ENERCON GmbH, and General Electric Co. are the three major market participants for the offshore wind turbine market.

" Government support for wind energy projects and the decline in LCOE for wind power generation will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The offshore wind turbine market in the heavy electrical equipment industry is expected to grow by 54975 MT, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore wind turbine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind turbine market vendors

Offshore Wind Turbine Market in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the offshore wind turbine market. Eaton Corporation Plc, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Trends

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in offshore installations as one of the prime reasons driving the Offshore Wind Turbine Market growth during the next few years. However, the competition from alternative sources of energy may threaten the growth of the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

Identify potential threats to market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Substructures

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

