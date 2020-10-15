Offset & Friends Perform With Surprise Guests Live Virtually For Charity

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity and recording artist Offset reimagines the live music experience by performing for the AXR+EXP Concert Series this Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, which allows fans to watch an exclusive, live concert experience from emerging and celebrity musicians globally.

The concert featuring Offset includes performances from Offset's artists, Duke Deuce and YRN Mango and surprise guests. After months of social distancing, Offset will give fans the opportunity to engage in his live music experience virtually on Oct. 16, 2020 when he performs live as the AXR+EXP headliner.

Online audiences can engage with other viewers and performers through live stream chat and will receive branded merchandise and exclusive digital downloads from show partners, including Red Bull and Trick3D, which will supply a unique virtual keepsake for every ticket-holder.

Broadcast of the live performances serves to transform intimate live experiences, which are typically exclusive, into shared experiences for audiences everywhere.

"I get to perform for my fans again with my artists, Duke Deuce, YRN Murk, YRN Mango Foo with surprise guests, globally on my platform," says recording artist, Offset.

Performances will be broadcast live on FutureStream from Atlanta's CODA Building rooftop for ticket holders. VIP ticket holders will be able to win one of the 50 spots at the live performance. All attendees will be tested for COVID-19 and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control. The concert will be protected by InvisiSmart masks that kill bacteria and the COVID-19 virus on contact for 30 days.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the creATL Grant Fund to support Atlanta's independent creative industry workforce during economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News of Offset's live performance follows the launch of AXSD Media earlier this month. Tickets to the Oct. 16 show can be purchased at axrexp.com with support from partners RedBull, Nexus Sports & Entertainment, Trick3D, Axis Replay and Invest Atlanta.

