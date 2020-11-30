Offit Capital, $15B Investment Management Firm, Announces Will Dixon And Igal Litovsky As Co-Presidents

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offit Capital, a $15 billion investment management firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Greenwich, recently announced that Will Dixon ( New York) and Igal Litovsky ( Los Angeles) have been named...

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offit Capital, a $15 billion investment management firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Greenwich, recently announced that Will Dixon ( New York) and Igal Litovsky ( Los Angeles) have been named Co-Presidents of the Firm.

"We could not be more pleased in having Will and Igal add to the senior leadership of our firm. Will and Igal have played an important role in the success of our investment and client service work for our clients. We look forward to their contributions as our firm continues to grow," said Ned S. Offit and Daniel W. Offit, who serve as Co-CEOs of the Firm.

Will Dixon joined Offit Capital in 2017 as the Director of Portfolio Strategy, most recently holding the title of Co-Chief Investment Officer; he currently serves on the Firm's Management Committee. Prior to joining Offit Capital, Will served as Director of Public Investments at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he oversaw approximately $4.3 billion in long-term investment assets for MSK. Prior to his tenure at MSK, Will was an Executive Director at UBS and a Senior Investment Analyst at Tewksbury Capital Management. Prior to his investment career, he served as a Nuclear Submarine Officer in the United States Navy. Will holds an M.B.A. from London Business School and a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Southern California.

Igal Litovsky joined Offit Capital in 2010 as a Partner based in our Los Angeles office; he currently serves on the Firm's Management Committee. Prior to joining Offit Capital, he was a senior executive at Shamrock Holdings, the private investment firm of the Roy E. Disney family, where he focused on private equity investments. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Marketing for Broadband Sports and also worked as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group in the company's Buenos Aires office. Igal began his career as Director of Research with the Leo Burnett Company in the firm's Mexico City office. Igal holds a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Offit Capital: Founded in 2007, Offit Capital is a management-owned, SEC-registered investment management firm with approximately $15 billion in assets under supervision, serving wealthy individuals, families, foundations, endowments, and other not-for-profit organizations. As an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO), the firm builds customized, multi-asset class, investment portfolios for a select client base.

