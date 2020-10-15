Officium Labs Names CX Champion John Pompei as SVP, Customer Success

SAN PABLO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Officium Labs, a network of remote customer experience (CX) professionals helping clients create incredible customer experiences for their customers, is delighted to welcome John Pompei to the Officium Labs family as the new SVP of customer success, charged with leading growth and scale through customer engagement.

Reporting to Jerry Leisure, Officium Labs co-founder and chief executive officer, Pompei will lead the sales and marketing functions for this innovative B-2-B service and technology provider. Over his more than 20-year career—which has spanned the globe and crossed high-tech, retail and the entertainment (gaming) industries—Pompei has led sales, technology and operational organizations, always striving to innovate and deliver better experiences to customers, partners and employees alike. Most recently, he was the global head of player experience operations at Electronic Arts, divisional vice president of member experience at Sears Holdings and senior director of commercial operations and EMEA consumer support at Microsoft. Pompei brings deep domain expertise along with a strong background in CX technologies and operations and has a track record of listening and then developing custom solutions, which is fed by his deep passion for taking care of customers.

"Throughout his career, John has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to partner and solve challenging problems," says Leisure. "We are excited to have him join Officium Labs and lead our growth and scale by partnering across our company and engaging with all of our customers. In just over a year, Officium Labs has expanded from one brand to 10, and I know that John's talent and expertise will help us continue—and even accelerate—this phenomenal growth."

About Officium Labs

Officium Labs helps brands deliver incredible customer experiences. The company is a global collection of industry leaders and experts who are building the future of customer experience (CX). They provide best-in-class people, products, and practices for their customers, transforming customer service from a cost center to a growth opportunity. Officium's TalentPlace platform connects on-demand CX workers with companies in need of CX staff. Its ExperienceMatters experts provide consulting, coaching, and operational support to service leaders of all types.

Officium is Latin for service. Officium Labs believes in service—as an experience, as a business, as a social responsibility. The company believes great customer experiences drive loyalty and wants its customers to be known for creating incredible customer moments.

Officium Labs was founded in 2019 on the concept of a decentralized network of people and currencies. Its remote workforce model has the potential to improve work/life balance and shift wealth from large cities to new communities around the world. Through the Officium Foundation, the company is building future CX leaders by providing scholarships and mentorship programs to disadvantaged youth in the US.

Media Contact: Nate Brown, info@officiumlabs.io

Related Images

john-pompei.jpg John Pompei Officium Labs Names CX Champion John Pompei as SVP, Customer Success

Related Links

Officium Labs Names CX Champion John Pompei as SVP, Customer Success

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/officium-labs-names-cx-champion-john-pompei-as-svp-customer-success-301153558.html

SOURCE Officium Labs