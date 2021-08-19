Official TodaysHipHop Playlist Launches On Spotify With Songs By J Cole, Joey Bada$$, Kota The Friend, Tyler The Creator And More

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the official Today's Hip Hop playlist has been launched on the Spotify website.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the official Today's Hip Hop playlist has been launched on the Spotify website. The playlist was curated and launched by the staff at TodaysHipHop.com.

"This playlist is exactly what we envisioned when we decided to curate it on the Spotify platform," stated Jack Carenza, an editor at TodaysHipHop.com. "This is a list of songs from chill vibe lyricists who have engaged listeners, globally. These artists have messages in their lyrics so you might have to play many of the songs three or four times before you catch the play on words. That's what's exciting about this list, many of the messages are powerful and thought provoking. This is what Today's Hip Hop is all about"

With 2,000+ listeners on day one, and new heat being added regularly, Today's Hip Hop is a must follow.

The Todays Hip Hop Playlist includes:

J Cole

Smino

Cordae

Chance the Rapper

Kota the Friend

Isaiah Rashad

Kendrick Lamar

GoldLink

Joey Bada$$

Bas

Don Toliver

Cozz

Childish Gambino

tobi lou

Nipsey Hussle

Earthgang

Tyler, The Creator

Mac Miller

Domo Genesis

Saba

Vince Staples

SZA

G-Eazy

TodaysHipHop.com is accepting Submissions from artists, labels and managers, for consideration for possible inclusion on future lists. TodaysHipHop.com will be creating multiple lists to cover the various subcategories within hip hop. Up and coming Indie artists are especially encouraged to submit their music.

Checkout the full Official Todays Hip Hop playlist on Spotify .

