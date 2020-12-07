Officeworks Now A GSA Packaged Office Contract Holder

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Officeworks announces award of General Service Administration (GSA) Packaged Office Contract -- # 47QSMA21D08NJ. The contract will provide Officeworks with more opportunities to serve both existing and new customers in the public sector, further expanding Officeworks' capabilities, not only in the DC market but throughout the Northeast. In addition, Officeworks has a women-owned small business designation which fulfills a federal requirement that can be hard for agencies to find.

"Investing our efforts in government business is a further indication of our commitment to the DC market and our continued desire to help move and grow the brand of Officeworks and Teknion," says Officeworks CEO Mark Loughlin.

When Officeworks first acquired Washington Group Solutions in December of 2019, it could not work with the federal government directly. The GSA contract allows for an easier purchasing path for Officeworks' customers, across all their locations. Customers now have the ability to bundle all of their furniture, design services, installation, demountable walls and other architectural elements for an entire project, into one order through Officeworks' contract.

Bethany Naro, Principal and Managing Director, Officeworks DC, says, "I'm looking forward to seeing how we, as an organization, can grow throughout our five locations in order to support local, state, and federal partners. We have strong relationships which will further be enhanced with this addition to our portfolio of services."

Officeworks can now run the full gamut of all of the different services it would provide to a commercial customer with government businesses. This includes everything from project management, design, furniture selection and reconfiguration.

"Officeworks has had great success in the DC market. This is going to be a really exciting opportunity to expand that into the public sector, not only with Officeworks but also with our manufacturing partners," says Elizabeth Khader, Officeworks' Public Sector Workplace Consultant.

About Officeworks

Officeworks is an experienced office space consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative office interior solutions. Officeworks believes in putting people first, investing in the best and brightest individuals who embrace the company's mission of providing unparalleled customer service. Officeworks is just as focused on Day 2 service as the entire design and installation process, delivering stunning designs, inspiring spaces, and a customer experience that's second to none. For additional information, please visit https://www.officeworksinc.com/.

SOURCE Officeworks