Office Stationery Market To Grow By $ 8.06 Billion In Europe During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 8.06 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the office stationery market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Argo Prima Ltd, BIC Group, BIELLA SWITZERLAND AG, CENTRUM SIA, Costco Wholesale Corp., Euroffice Group, ICO, and Lyreco SAS are some of the major market participants. Although product innovations and technological advancements will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Office Stationery Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Office Stationery Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Paper Products



Computer And Printer Supplies



Desk Supplies



Mailing Supplies



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Rest Of Europe

Office Stationery Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the office stationery market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Argo Prima Ltd, BIC Group, BIELLA SWITZERLAND AG, CENTRUM SIA, Costco Wholesale Corp., Euroffice Group, ICO, and Lyreco SAS.

The report also covers the following areas:

Office Stationery Market in Europe size

size Office Stationery Market in Europe trends

trends Office Stationery Market in Europe industry analysis

The rising number of start-ups in Europe is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, shifting preferences toward digitalization in work environments may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the office stationery market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Office Stationery Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the office stationery market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the office stationery market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office stationery market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the office stationery market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Paper products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computer and printer supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Desk supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mailing supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

ACCO Brands Corp.

Argo Prima Ltd

BIC Group

BIELLA SWITZERLAND AG

AG CENTRUM SIA

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Euroffice Group

ICO

Lyreco SAS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

