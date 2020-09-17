Office Properties Income Trust Prices $250 Million Of Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $250 million of 4.50% unsecured senior notes due 2025 ("Notes"). The Notes are a further issuance of OPI's existing $400 million of unsecured senior notes due February 1, 2025 initially issued on February 3, 2015. The public offering price for the Notes was 101.414% of the principal amount (plus accrued interest from August 1, 2020) for a re-offer yield of 4.122%. The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on September 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

OPI expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general business purposes.

The joint book-running managers for this offering are BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. The joint lead managers for this offering are Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Regions Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., UBS Securities LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. The co-managers for this offering are FHN Financial Securities Corp. and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this offering and the related prospectus may be obtained by contacting the offices of: BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at 1-855-881-0697, RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll-free at 1-866-375-6829, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever OPI uses words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "will", "may" and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, OPI is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon OPI's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by OPI's forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OPI's control. For example:

This press release states that the closing of this offering is expected to occur on September 24, 2020. The closing of this offering is subject to various conditions and contingencies as are customary in underwriting agreements in the United States. If these conditions are not satisfied or the specified contingencies do not occur, this offering may not close.

OPI's current intent is to use the proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general business purposes; the receipt and use of the proceeds is dependent on the closing of this offering and may not occur.

The information contained in OPI's filings with the SEC, including under "Risk Factors" in OPI's periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause OPI's actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by OPI's forward-looking statements. OPI's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, OPI does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

