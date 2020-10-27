Office Evolution Signs Five Development Deals In Five Weeks

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution - the nation's largest and fastest-growing coworking franchisor - continues to expand its national network of locally owned and operated workspace locations. As a result of the pandemic, the brand's growth continues, fueled by rapidly rising demand as small business owners, remote workers and large corporations seek workspace close to home that is safe and cost-effective.

Office Evolution signed five new development deals in five weeks, signaling the demand from business professionals to find a safe workspace close to home. Those new offices will be located in northern Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and North Carolina. Office Evolution locations are typically located on the first or second floor and enjoy a virtually touchless entry. The high density of private offices at each location allow for inherent social distancing at a time when many are looking for a safe place to get work done, to be productive, and inspired while also staying safe.

"For over 17 years we have been focused on local businesses, both as our members and our franchisees. Then we surround it all with 'Ohana,' Hawaiian for 'family'. This strategy continues to be proven right time after time, and it couldn't be more appropriate today," stated Office Evolution CEO and founder Mark Hemmeter. "We are thrilled to expand our Ohana in areas like northern Virginia, Charlotte, Cincinnati and Detroit."

Since the start of 2020, Office Evolution has opened 13 new business centers, nine of which have opened since the start of the pandemic. In regions across the U.S., Office Evolution added:

Two new locations in Colorado (Denver, Colorado Springs )

(Denver, ) One new location in Houston, Texas

Three new locations in Florida ( Tampa , Plantation and Jacksonville )

( , and ) One new location in Flowood, Mississippi

One in Fishers, Indiana

One in Bellevue, Washington

One new location in Hillsboro, Oregon

One new location in Fairfax, Virginia

One new location in Roswell, Georgia

"Our nationwide network of locally operated workspace close to home is in demand. We remain committed to meeting this demand by expanding our network of workspace locations where dreamers, risk-takers, and doers are inspired. This is a place where they can be productive, be alone-together, and safe," said Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "We support our new owners as they seize this incredible opportunity to enhance their communities and to be a successful part of a larger network."

Looking ahead to 2021, Office Evolution is building upon its momentum to take their concept into more markets across the country. Office Evolution is doubling down on its growth trajectory and targeting suburban markets across the country, from Miami to New York, Dallas, and Orange County, amongst others.

Today, Office Evolution has an extensive pipeline of 140 franchise locations sold and in various stages of development.

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest and fastest growing coworking franchisor in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

