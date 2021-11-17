Office Depot Announces Black Friday And Cyber Week Deals

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and...

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (ODP) - Get ODP CORPORATION Report, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, today announced Black Friday and Cyber Week deals, available in stores and online at officedepot.com, to help small business owners, remote professionals, students and teachers save on top gifts this holiday season. Special for Cyber Week, Sunday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 4, customers can also take advantage of free same-day delivery on qualifying items delivered by Shipt.

Office Depot recently announced the many ways the company is helping customers have a successful holiday season, from weekly deals through the end of the year, curated gift guides, a special discount on the Office Depot® OfficeMax® Business Select Program, extra rewards for Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards Program members, and a wide portfolio of printing and shipping services.

Black Friday deals available online starting Thanksgiving Day, and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores on Friday, Nov. 26 include (quantities limited, while supplies last):

Cyber Week deals available online and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores from Sunday, Nov. 28 - Saturday, Dec. 4 (unless otherwise noted) include (quantities limited, while supplies last):

Office Depot offers a variety of fast and convenient shopping and fulfillment services, including:

20-Minute In-Store and Curbside Pickup : Customers can take advantage of this free and convenient service by simply placing a qualifying order online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app and selecting "In-Store or Curbside Pickup" at checkout at least one hour before the store's closing time. For in-store and curbside pickup orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing their order, with a coupon for $20 off their next qualifying purchase. Online orders placed on Thanksgiving Day for in-store or curbside pickup will be available 20 minutes after stores open on Friday, Nov. 26. Click on the link above for details.

Qualifying orders are available for same-day delivery by Shipt! Simply place an order, choose a convenient delivery window at checkout, and the order will be delivered in as little as one hour. Customers who shop during Cyber Week can receive free same-day delivery from Shipt on qualifying orders. Click on the link for details. Free Next-Business Day Delivery : Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders and get free next business-day delivery. Click on the link for details.

Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders and get free next business-day delivery. Click on the link for details. Same-Day Printing Services : Select print and copy services are available for same-day pickup if same-day is requested and the order is placed before 2:00 PM.

For more information about Office Depot, visit officedepot.com or officedepot.com/storelocator to find a nearby store and hours of operation.

