Off The Block Recording & Publishing Presents Glock Hefner And His New Single "Humble"

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- He's born & raised in Cleveland, Ohio. Glock Hefner is a Hip-Hop Artist Master Lyricist, with extra "Sauce on the Side" he connects, engages, and captures his audiences, and they're "HOOKED"

Listen to his Debut Album, "Before the Bands Vol. 1"

Glock's first single release, "Humble", speaks of where he's been and where he's going. It's so relatable. (Out Now September 10, 2021 )

) Glock's second release, "Keep'Um", is about relationships that we so often get into, but find it hard to end. (Coming October 2021 )

) Glock's third single, "Letter to BAM", is about breaking up and getting back together. We've all been there and back.(Coming November 2021 )

) Glock's fourth single, "Cold Dirty World", talks about the issues he faced and the options he took. We all make the best choices for our lives, his is a great story. (Coming December 2021 )

) Glock's fifth single, "Heartbreak song", is about what happens when our relationships come apart. Who can't say that this hasn't happened to them? (Coming January 2022 )

Get Off The Block & Get On The Stage!

Every Single makes you want more, engages us to the point that we are remembering lyrics and singing the songs. His saucy sound is refreshing, and easy on the ears.

Glock Hefner is signed to Upstart Label "OFF THE BLOCK RECORDING & PUBLISHING LLP", which is responsible for copyrights, marketing, coordination with music producer, and mixing and mastering engineer, and all aspects of his project launch.

Glock Hefner's music can be found streaming @ Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & all other Media platforms @GlockHefner

Publisher: Off the Block Recording & Publishing LLP. ( Barbara E. Banks) email us at offtheblockpublishing@yahoo.com

www.offtheblockrecordingandpublishingllp.com/the-artist-glock-hefner

Music Producer: Beats ByF5ve ( Michael Hamilton)Music Recorded & Mastered by: Upper Room Studio ( Alfonso Finley)Videography by: Raw Glass Studio ( Darnell McAdams)Video Location Peerspace: (Mr. Tony Hughes)

