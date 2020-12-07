Oemsecrets.com And Traco Power PS5 & XBOX Series X Festive Giveaway

YORK, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the festive season and to spread some cheer to an unbelievably difficult year, oemsecrets.

YORK, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the festive season and to spread some cheer to an unbelievably difficult year, oemsecrets.com has partnered with Traco Power to giveaway the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles worth over $500 each. The price comparison search engine for electronic parts oemsecrets.com launched the competition in partnership with Traco Power, to hopefully bring some much-needed happiness to someone's Christmas and New Year given all the challenges faced in 2020. Traco Power supports key industry's such as Rail, Medical and Automotive, manufacturing DC/DC converters, AC/DC switching power supplies and customer-specific power supply solutions.

This prize draw is open for the entire electronics industry and details on how to enter can be found below.

https://analytics.oemsecrets.com/main.php?utm_campaign=ps5xbox&utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=cpc&event_link=https%253A%252F%252Farticle.oemsecrets.com%252Fps5-xbox-series-x-giveaway%2526%253Futm_campaign%253Dps5xbox%2526utm_source%253Dprnewswire%2526utm_medium%253Dcpc

To be in for a chance to win, enter by clicking the link above. If you also share this page on social by tagging @oemsecrets #oemsecrets on either LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, you will receive an additional entry into the prize draw! The winner for the PS5 will be announced December 21 st for Christmas delivery and Xbox X winner in January 2021.

Into its 10 th anniversary year, oemsecrets.com helps engineers to compare distributor prices and inventory for millions of electronic parts components. The price comparison site takes pride in offering a free part search tool which helps users save time and money when sourcing components online.

Upon entering a manufacturer part number, users are quickly able to compare distributor prices and inventory from suppliers including Mouser, Arrow, Future, Avnet and many more. For further information, please visit www.oemsecrets.com.

For enquiries contact

Sam Cowley, oemsecrets.com samc@oemsecrets.com

