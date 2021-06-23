OEM Group & Rite Track Unite As Shellback Semiconductor Technology

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OEM Group,a global manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, announces its acquisition of Rite Track - a pioneer in innovative products and services for legacy markets for over 28 years. The combined team further announces the establishment of Shellback Semiconductor Technology. The new global entity is headed up by President & CEO Wayne Jeveli and the senior management teams from both OEM Group and Rite Track.

Regarding the news, Mr. Jeveli commented, " Rite Track has flourished for nearly thirty years in a demanding global market. They've created a brand that's respected and loved across the industry and have become integral to our customers' operations. Their expertise in Coat & Develop technologies is legendary, and their expansion into Wafer Carrier Inspection with the EAGLEi system is a game changer for fab productivity. Similarly, OEM has a 22-year track record of supplying iconic technologies from SEMITOOL, VARIAN and Applied P5000. We serve the same customers, and this union is symbiotic. We've respected Rite Track from afar for a long time for their complete focus on customer satisfaction. Now, we've got a chance to work together every day on the same team. Our industry is at an incredible inflection point where the need for chips is greater than it's ever been. SHELLBACK will enable our customers to meet this challenge."

Rite TrackPresident and CEO Tim Hayden added, "I'm so proud of the team we've built over the past 28 years and excited about the opportunities this union will create for our employees, our partners, and most importantly our customers. We have seen the strategic relationships that Wayne and the OEM Group have built over the years and very much look forward to working with his team to grow Shellback into a market leading position within the semiconductor industry."

With headquarters in Coopersburg, PA, Shellback Semiconductor Technology consists of approximately 150 employees around the globe. The company notably distinguishes itself by providing solutions for both front-end (FEOL) and back-end (BEOL) processing with a wide range of proprietary technologies, including SEMITOOL Spray Batch, STORM Wafer Carrier Cleaner, EAGLEi Wafer Carrier Inspection, and many more.

Shellback Semiconductor Technology will be making further announcements very soon. In the meantime, visit Shellback at www.shellbacksemi.com

ABOUT SHELLBACK SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY:

For over 400 years, intrepid mariners have embarked on long journeys into uncharted waters. Through a rite of passage, only the most experienced and storied adventurers would earn the honor of being called a "Shellback." Taking on challenging endeavors, honing critical skills, and earning the trust of comrades, a Shellback enables the success of the voyage. In this tradition, Shellback Semiconductor Technology represents the union of two industry-leading proven semiconductor brands—OEM Group and RITE Track—with a combined 50-years of experience. Sharing a commitment to pioneering intellectual property and unparalleled customer service, Shellback provides new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment and services to enable emerging and legacy markets, such as LEDs, MEMS, Wireless, Power, Energy Harvesting, WLP, Data Storage, Analog, and Logic. With one of the industry's largest installed bases of equipment at over 600+ customers world-wide, Shellback offers proprietary products from SEMITOOL, VARIAN, Applied P5000, SVG Track, and more, as well as a combination of best-in-class technologies for Wafer Carrier Inspection and Cleaning- the EAGLEi and STORM. Headquartered in Coopersburg, PA with facilities across the globe, Shellback was launched in 2021 and is led by President and CEO Wayne Jeveli. www.shellbacksemi.com

