ODX And Fundation To Combine And Form Linear Financial Technologies, The Leading Digital Account Origination Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ODX, LLC and Fundation Group LLC today announced their businesses will combine to become Linear Financial Technologies ("Linear"), the market leader in digital account origination technology and insights for financial institutions, B2B vendors and SMB service providers. The company provides loan origination, account opening and AI-based analytics solutions to financial institutions and is expanding its SaaS solutions to international clients and clients outside of banking.

"Over the years, our combined platforms have served hundreds of thousands of business customers through many of the leading business banking providers in the market, deploying modern banking experiences that their customers and front-line colleagues expect in the digital era," said Sam Graziano, former CEO of Fundation, and now CEO of Linear. "Together as Linear, we'll have the resources to more rapidly expand the breadth of our solutions to bring more value to our clients."

Linear simplifies the borrowing and account opening experience for customers and streamlines loan and deposit origination workflows for clients. It launches with an expansive and diverse set of clients, ranging from top U.S. banks such as Citizens Bank, PNC Bank, Fifth Third Bank and Bank of the West, to non-bank lenders and SMB service providers. Linear also recently expanded into the Canadian and Australian markets with American Express.

To date, clients have provided over $13B in capital to businesses through the Linear platform, and Linear will continue to help its clients serve business customers at a time when they need it most.

"ODX and Fundation joining forces allows us to turbocharge our technology roadmap and deliver an expanded set of capabilities to our clients," said ODX President Brian Geary, who today becomes President of Linear. "Linear will equip our clients with flexible technology that is uniquely aided by insights grounded in decades of combined financial services and lending experience."

The company's SaaS platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including:

Linear AI Solutions: Harnesses the power of AI/ML technologies to make intelligent business decisions and drive profitable business outcomes through use cases such as fraud detection, credit risk scoring and account monitoring.

Linear Vendor & Supplier Solutions: SaaS platform and point of sale financing programs that power the sales capabilities of B2B and B2C suppliers and vendors.

Linear will continue to facilitate the origination of Fundation branded credit products to support Linear's Integrated Credit and Vendor & Suppliers Solutions business lines.

Rounding out Linear's management team is Sandip Nayak, Chief Strategy & AI Officer, formerly with Fundation, and Raj Kolluri, Chief Technology Officer, formerly with ODX. Linear's proven team brings deep experience in financial services and financial technology at leading institutions including Capital One, Citigroup, and SS&C. The combined company will have nearly 200 employees and have offices in Reston, VA, New York, NY and Denver, CO.

Fundation's majority owner, Garrison Investment Group, will own a majority equity interest in the combined company. Enova International (ENVA) - Get Report, which recently acquired ODX's parent company OnDeck, will own a minority equity interest. Fundation was advised by Barclays and ODX was advised by SenaHill Partners in this transaction.

For more information, please visit: www.linearft.com

About Linear Financial Technologies

Formed in February 2021 through the combination of leading fintech companies ODX and Fundation, Linear Financial Technologies ("Linear") is the leading digital account origination and insights platform serving the business banking and adjacent markets. Linear simplifies the borrowing and account opening experience for customers and streamlines loan and deposit origination workflows, empowering digital transformation. Embedded in the solution is a decade of insights, accompanied by the power of AI/ML technologies to enable clients to make intelligent business decisions. An integrated credit offering also facilities lending to support "second look" programs, embedded credit, and point of sale financing. The company serves a wide range of industry verticals such as financial institutions, B2B vendors, and SMB service providers through the brand names Linear, Fundation and Kinnek. For more information, please visit: www.linearft.com

About Fundation

Fundation Group LLC is an origination solutions provider focused on the small business market nationally. Fundation is a leader in providing technology and application processing services to support more than 25 super regional, regional and community banks. Fundation's solutions enable its financial services clients to develop a digital banking capability, provide a great customer experience, drive cost efficiency into their small business lending program, and maximize the number of customers they can serve. Fundation's services range from simple referral partnerships to customized, integrated private-labeled lending programs. The Company also partners with a wide array of organizations that serve the small business market in various capacities to deliver credit products to the business community nationwide.

About ODX

ODX helps financial institutions deliver business banking products to customers by digitizing and simplifying the origination process. As a subsidiary of OnDeck®, ODX draws on the pioneering fintech heritage of its parent to simplify the borrowing and account opening experience for customers and streamline the origination process for clients. Providing a proven combination of technology platform, analytic insights and professional services, ODX helps clients efficiently and securely onboard new business customers.

