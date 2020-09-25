ODS To Provide State-of-the-art Digital Dental Tools For Medicaid Members And Providers

Delta Dental of Oregon to release its popular Dental Tools to better serve the Medicaid population

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Optimizer, a suite of award-winning dental tools, in partnership with ODS Community Dental, is being developed for Medicaid providers and subscribers. The insurance-sponsored web app makes finding and booking teledentistry and in-person appointments a simple, easy-to-understand process. This suite of tools also makes important benefits information digestible while driving down missed appointments. https://www.dentaloptimizer.com/

The Dental Optimizer team found that Medicaid patients lacked access to teledentistry tools, had difficulty scheduling appointments, and struggled to arrange the transportation needed to arrive on time. Some Medicaid patients even reported being denied service upon arrival because of circumstances such as diabetes, foster children, pregnancy, etc. requiring a referral prior to treatment.

"ODS covers a segment of the market who is consistently underserved. When it comes to digital tools there are very few for the Medicaid world. Especially in dental. We decided to do something about it by adapting our award-winning digital tools for the Medicaid market," said Greg Hansen, Director Dental Medicaid and Subsidiaries for Moda Inc.

ODS' Medicaid portal solves these problems with online appointment booking tools, teledentistry features, benefits information, risk assessments, and more. Members who need assistance with transportation can make arrangements based on their location, including how to submit eligible transportation costs for reimbursement when needed.

Medicaid providers benefit from online appointment booking and automated appointment follow up emails, texts, and notifications to their patients. They can also share treatment plans and follow up with patients. These tools are free for providers, who can claim their profile at https://www.dentaloptimizer.com/?providers.

According to Sam Dyer, who led the creation of these tools, "Dental Optimizer presents critical information, without overburdening Medicaid members with unnecessary plan details." Sam added, "The old way of communicating by mail, made it hard for some Medicaid members to stay up-to-date and in contact with their providers and ODS."

Medicaid plan facilitators can now make significant enhancements to their member and provider experience from a single platform. With intuitive features built specifically for the Medicaid population, Dental Optimizer points to the future of dental care management tools.

For more information about Dental Optimizer visit https://www.dentaloptimizer.com/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ods-to-provide-state-of-the-art-digital-dental-tools-for-medicaid-members-and-providers-301138413.html

SOURCE Dental Optimizer