Odonate Therapeutics To Hold Conference Call On Monday, August 24, 2020 At 8:30 A.m. ET

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) - Get Report, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial (866) 300-4090 (domestic) or (636) 812-6660 (international) and use conference ID 2881009.

About Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Odonate's initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Odonate's goal for tesetaxel is to develop an effective chemotherapy choice for patients that provides quality-of-life advantages over current alternatives. To learn more, please visit www.odonate.com.

