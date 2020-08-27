Odonate Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Shares Of Common Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) - Get Report, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,614,036 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $14.25 per share. In addition, Odonate has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 842,105 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. All shares of common stock sold in the offering are being sold by Odonate. The offering is expected to close on or about September 1, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering are expected to be $80 million before deducting customary underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Odonate intends to use the proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock for development, regulatory and commercial preparation activities relating to tesetaxel, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies is acting as book-running manager, and LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333‑233990), which became effective on October 18, 2019.

A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The securities described above have not been qualified under any state blue sky laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The offering can be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by request to Jefferies LLC (Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022; telephone: 877-821-7388; email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com).

About Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best in class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Odonate's initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Odonate's goal for tesetaxel is to develop an effective chemotherapy choice for patients that provides quality of life advantages over current alternatives.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: our capital position and the sufficiency of our capital to fund our operations in future periods; our use of the net proceeds of the proposed underwritten public offering; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the SEC, including our Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2019, as may be amended from time to time, together with the accompanying prospectus contained therein and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 20, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 28, 2020 and July 30, 2020 and our subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC, and the prospectus supplement related to this offering. Forward‑looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

