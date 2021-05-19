ODK Media Chooses Blackbird For Flexible And Efficient Cloud Native Video Production

LONDON and FULLERTON, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that ODK Media has chosen Blackbird for flexible and...

LONDON and FULLERTON, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that ODK Media has chosen Blackbird for flexible and efficient cloud video production for their new OnDemandLatino service.

ODK Media is a leading provider of high-quality international video content to global audiences through its popular streaming platforms. The company's suite of products comprising of movie distribution, e-commerce, content management and journalism is focused on promoting and providing a seamless and enjoyable entertainment experience to viewers around the world.

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud native video editing platform, providing rapid access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content - publishing instantly to multiple devices and platforms. Blackbird enables enterprises to scale effortlessly, drive significant productivity improvements and assist in meeting sustainability and carbon reduction targets due to the platform's highly efficient cloud native architecture.

ODK Media's globally distributed production team will use Blackbird remotely to instantly access libraries of content sourced from multiple regional locations. Utilising Blackbird's browser based professional level toolset, ODK Media's team will be able to rapidly edit, enrich and reversion content before publishing seamlessly to multiple digital end points including web, social and VOD. Blackbird will be used specifically for ODK Media's new service, 'OnDemandLatino'.

Daniel Djahjah, Director of Content at OnDemandLatino, said: "OnDemandLatino is a unique service launched by ODK Media to serve the Latino and Hispanic markets with content in long-form videos sourced directly from countries in Latin America. Combining ODK Media's in-house developed technology and publishing model, we found in Blackbird a robust in-cloud editor that added to our combination of tools provides agility and productivity. Solutions like these are especially important in these times where we need more and more flexibility within our globally located teams."

Blackbird CEO , Ian McDonough, commented: "Blackbird is ideally suited to the OTT streaming services market and ODK's workflow is an excellent example of how companies using our platform can seamlessly leverage globally distributed production teams to create, enrich and version content very quickly and conveniently. The instantaneous access to large amounts of content in a browser combined with our professional content creation tools drives productivity by reducing production times, technical overhead costs and carbon emissions while simultaneously increasing the volume of quality output."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The company's customers include Tata Communications, EVS, BT, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 69 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

