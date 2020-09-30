Odix Joins The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) Program Extending FileWall Security Logs To Microsoft Azure Sentinel

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- odix, the Israel based cyber security leader in Enterprise CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology, has officially joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) program.

odix was nominated to MISA for integrating their recently launched product, FileWall, with Microsoft Azure Sentinel. FileWall is a security application for Microsoft 365 mailboxes and now includes reporting capabilities to Azure Sentinel.

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association was formed in 2018 to provide a community for premier cybersecurity companies to collaborate and better integrate their technologies with Microsoft Security products. By joining MISA, odix looks to advance its CDR solutions fluid integration into the range of widely used Microsoft software products.

MISA uniquely fosters the critical relationships between innovative designers and developers creating cyber security products that integrate with Azure Sentinel, the Graph Security API and other Microsoft products. By removing the obstacles to direct integration, MISA members, such as odix, can fast track technological and product developments to produce a more robust security ecosystem for Microsoft 365 users.

According to odix CEO, Dr. Oren Eytan

"odix inclusion into MISA, Microsoft's premier security association, is a clear sign of Microsoft's recognition of the innovative technology and market demand for our industry leading CDR solutions. With our participation in MISA, odix is better positioned to integrate our products for the benefit of MIcrosoft 365 users. Combined with the recent launch of FileWall, this allows us to better protect users from malware and cyber-attacks while enabling security teams to get visibility via Microsoft Azure Sentinel. We couldn't be happier to solidify our relationship to help remove the threat of malware for millions of Microsoft 365 users globally."

For MISA members the association provides the avenues to; enrich security products, execute go-to-market strategy, connect with customers and other MISA partners, and ease integration into the Microsoft ecosystem.

Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security acknowledged the value of odix joining MISA, saying:

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like odix, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

With its membership in MISA, combined with the recent launch of FileWall, odix looks forward to leveraging Microsoft's security products to better defend against cyber security threats with added identity and access management, threat protection, information protection, and security management.

Company Bio:

odix develops and markets advanced anti-malware tools based on its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR ™) technology for preventative cybersecurity in enterprises of all sizes. odix technology prevents the malware infiltration to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types. Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.

odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in USA and Europe.

To learn more about odix visit odi-x.com .

