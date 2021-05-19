Odix Joins The CloudBlue Go-To-Market Fast Track Program To Accelerate FileWall Market Share Expansion

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- odix, the Israel-based cybersecurity leader focused on Deep File Inspection and CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology has officially joined the CloudBlue Go-To-Market (GTM) Fast-Track program.

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- odix, the Israel-based cybersecurity leader focused on Deep File Inspection and CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology has officially joined the CloudBlue Go-To-Market (GTM) Fast-Track program. The CloudBlue global partner program digitizes and speeds up the end-to-end go-to-market launch for selected vendors and cloud service providers. With its addition to the program, odix will be provided with additional resources to scale and accelerate FileWall's adoption to CSPs & MSPs. Through this partnership, CSP & MSP members of the CloudBlue network can now better access and deploy and distribute odix's best in class deep file inspection capabilities to their customers.

By digitizing the process, reducing IP owners' cost and time-to-market as well as accelerating time-to-revenue by 50% for CSPs with targeted campaign sprints, odix looks forward to expanding partnerships and total users of its integrated Microsoft 365 solutions with one of the premier forums for software security vendors.

According to Tarik Faouzi, vice president of CloudBlue, "Our CloudBlue GTM Fast-Track Program is designed to empower vendors to overcome the challenges they face and to help them build the broadest network of CSP and MSP partners. We are excited to work with odix, to scale their business and better enable their partner networks to reach new levels."

odix's participation in the Go-to-Market program streamlines its accelerated growth in new and existing markets across the diverse CloudBlue footprint. Additionally, the GTM program assists with leading strategy, channel mapping, business development, multi-vendor value proposition execution, and sales enablement.

odix CEO, Dr. Oren Eytan commented: "odix inclusion into CloudBlue's go-to-market fast track program ideally positions our proprietary deep file inspection-based solutions to the broadest market of CSP and MSP partners. With only 11 organizations expertly vetted by CloudBlue, we are honored have the opportunity to scale FileWall's market reach and provide its security solutions to the illustrious CloudBlue network, odix looks forward to elevating our relationship with CloudBlue and bringing our best-in-class malware prevention solutions to MSPs & CSPs worldwide."

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world's best-known software and SaaS vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers, and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue's leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world's largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions.

About odix

odix develops and markets advanced anti-malware tools based on its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR ™) technology for preventative cybersecurity in enterprises of all sizes. odix technology prevents the malware infiltration to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types. Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.

odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in the U.S. and Europe.

To learn more about odix , visit odi-x.com .

