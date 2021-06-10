Oddsmakers Still Have Rahm U.S. Open Favorite After Forced Withdrawal

Former U.S. Open champions just behind Rahm, but odds fluid with uncertainty of Rahm's status, according to TheLines

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Rahm remains the consensus betting favorite to win the 2021 U.S. Open, even after his forced withdrawal from last week's Memorial Tournament. But with Rahm's status still uncertain ahead of Thursday's first round at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, oddsmakers' boards for the U.S. Open could still shift significantly, according to TheLines, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

A consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM — place Rahm at +1200 to win the U.S. Open outright, meaning bettors would win $1,200 for every $100 wagered. At individual sportsbooks, Rahm, who has never won a major championship, is being offered with a range from +1000 at DraftKings to +1400 at BetMGM.

Past U.S. Open winners Dustin Johnson (+1250), Jordan Spieth (+1250), and Rory McIlroy (+1300) are the next in line as consensus favorites. While recently crowned PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, who needs to win the U.S. Open to complete a career grand slam, is being offered at +5000. Mickelson is still a dark horse, but his odds are starkly different from the +12500 odds he was being offered at before teeing off at the PGA Championship.

"With the favorite's status still uncertain, odds have the potential to shift more than what would be expected ahead of a major championship," said Brett Collson, betting analyst at TheLines.com. "This is a dynamic situation that bears watching even if he does play, because his preparation will no doubt be affected. That said, Mickelson's longshot win at the PGA Championship, and to a lesser extent Hideki Matsuyama's win at the Masters, shows that looking only at the top of the board can be a mistake for golf bettors."

Consensus odds for the 10 favorites ahead of this year's U.S. Open, as of Thursday, June 10:

Jon Rahm (+1200)

(+1200) Dustin Johnson (+1250)

(+1250) Jordan Spieth (+1250)

(+1250) Rory McIlroy (+1300)

(+1300) Justin Thomas (+1400)

(+1400) Bryson DeChambeau (+1400)

(+1400) Brooks Koepka (+1400)

(+1400) Xander Schauffele (+1800)

(+1800) Colin Morikawa (+2700)

(+2700) Patrick Cantlay (+2700)

TheLines offers real-time odds updates of the U.S. Open at TheLines.com/odds/us-open-golf. And each Monday ahead of every PGA Tour event, as well as every major championship, the team at TheLines breaks down each and every golfer in the field of that week's event from a bettor's perspective, utilizing data provided by Data Skrive.

To access updated weekly golf odds and other golf analysis, visit TheLines.com/betting/golf-betting/.

About TheLines.com:TheLines.com is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contacts: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, 311900@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oddsmakers-still-have-rahm-us-open-favorite-after-forced-withdrawal-301309891.html

SOURCE TheLines.com