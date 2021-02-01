ODBF Presents 5th Annual ODBF Shiver 'N Giver Fundraising Drive

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - ODBF is excited to announce the 5th Annual ODBF Shiver 'N Giver Fundraising Drive for local charities.

As a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic people's needs are even greater than normal. The strain the pandemic has placed on individuals, families and the charities that provide essential needs to those families, is extraordinary. The ODBF Shiver 'N Giver Fundraising Drive looks to fill the gap left by the cancellation of so many fundraising events and meet the needs of those in our community.

Donations will help several inspiring local charities who provide impactful programs and services to thousands of children and families during this stressful time. Charities including Plenty Canada, Helping With Furniture, Ottawa Riverkeeper, The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, OrKidstra, The Caring & Sharing Exchange, The Hearing Foundation of Canada, Ottawa Gatineau Youth Foundation, Breast Cancer Action, and Bruyere Foundation.

ODBF.CA is determined to make a difference in the National Capital Region and the organization is calling on the community for its support. "We need everyone's help to make this happen." says Director of Fundraising, Shelley Freake-Smyth, "Our teams and donors want to continue to help our community. It is such a big part of what dragon boating is to so many and we are happy to help make that happen during a time when charities need our support more than ever".

Participants registered for the BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival's Shiver 'N Giver Virtual Challenge are also encouraged to participate in the ODBF Shiver 'N Giver Fundraising Drive while skating, skiing, snowshoeing, walking or running, from any location in the world, for a cumulative distance of 21k to be completed over the duration of Winterlude '21 from February 5-21, 2021.

Donations can be made by visiting ODBF.CA or by texting ODBF to (613)-703-5852.

ABOUT ODBF:

Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.9 million in support of 58 local charities.

A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. In 2020 ODBF.CA proudly supported Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services, Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women's Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, and Children at Risk.

