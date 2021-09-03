Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors, which is composed entirely of independent directors, approved an equity award under Ocuphire's Inducement Plan as a material inducement to one individual in connection with her employment with the Company effective on September 1, 2021. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

In connection with the individual entering into employment with Ocuphire, the individual, who was not previously an employee or director of Ocuphire, was granted an option to purchase an aggregate of 45,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The option has an exercise price of $4.49 per share, the closing price of Ocuphire Pharma's common stock on September 1, 2021. The option has a ten-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting one year after the date of grant and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 approximately equal monthly increments, provided the new hire's employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire's option agreement.

