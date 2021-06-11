Ocuphire Announces Addition To The Russell Microcap® Index

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that the Company is set to join the Russell Microcap ® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"Inclusion in the Russell Microcap ® Index reflects the progress we are making by advancing our late-stage clinical programs for Nyxol ® and APX3330, and developing our pre-commercialization plans for Nyxol for the treatment of Reversal of Mydriasis," said Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma. "Inclusion in the Index benefits our Company and shareholders by elevating our visibility within the global investment community. We look forward to continuing our progress towards an NDA submission and delivering on several key clinical trial catalysts through 2021 and 2022."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (OCUP) , clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire's pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company's lead product candidate, Nyxol ® (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia, and has been studied in 8 clinical trials including the recently completed Phase 3 trial in RM. Ocuphire reported positive topline data in March 2021 for MIRA-2, a Phase 3 FDA registration study for treatment of RM. Nyxol is also currently in Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and in Phase 2 for presbyopia. Ocuphire's second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. APX3330 is currently enrolling subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial in subjects with DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire's completed Phase 2 trials, recently completed Phase 3 registration trial ( NCT04620213), ongoing Phase 3 registration trial ( NCT04638660), Phase 2 trial in presbyopia ( NCT04675151), and Phase 2 trial in DR/DME ( NCT04692688). For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

Forward Looking Statements

