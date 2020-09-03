Ocular Therapeutix™ To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will present and host investor...

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) - Get Report a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will present and host investor meetings at the following conferences:

2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare ConferenceDate: Thursday, September 10, 2020Analyst-hosted fireside chat: 4:00 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment ConferenceDate: Monday, September 14, 2020Presentation Time: 1:30 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix recently completed a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. The Company's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 trials include OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of retinal diseases. Also, Ocular Therapeutix is currently developing OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the treatment of episodic dry eye and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) for an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005193/en/