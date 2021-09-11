OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ocugen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: OCGN).

On June 10, 2021, the Company disclosed that it would pursue a "biologics license application" with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate/product rather than the Emergency Use Authorization process that it had previously stated it would utilize.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Ocugen's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ocugen's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Ocugen shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-ocgn/ to learn more.

