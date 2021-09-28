GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month is a month-long observance to educate and raise awareness about bullying and cyberbullying prevention. Educators and teachers can help address and prevent bullying by creating a safe, supportive learning environment and a classroom culture of positivity, inclusiveness, and respect.

"In today's culture, boys feel the need to fit within the strict definitions of manhood, and some boys who do not act in lock step with that definition tend to be the targets of bullying," says Children's Home Society's Wise Guys Educator Rodney Absher. "Wise Guys helps boys understand healthy masculinity and empowers them to be their own men."

Wise Guys is Children's Home Society's award-winning holistic program that engages male teens in an interactive, participatory process that examines values and goals for the future, and provides a basis to make healthy choices in relationships. It helps teens realize that real strength comes from being respectful and responsible in all relationships and that friends, family, and community need and benefit from their unique, individual expression. The Wise Guys program is offered in English and Spanish in a variety of settings across the country including schools, community and health centers, sports leagues, and faith groups.

Absher explains that Wise Guys gives young men a chance to meet in a safe and comfortable environment and talk about things like healthy relationships, sexual decision making, and fatherhood, but in the context of their values and goals.

"Wise Guys helps teens look at how they understand masculinity and helps them move from concepts of dominance and aggression to concepts of respect and responsibility."

Throughout its 120-year history, CHS has placed more than 16,000 children with their permanent, safe, and loving families. Today, CHS continues to create new families as well as to provide families with the support and resources they need to be healthy, stay together, grow stronger, and thrive.

For more information about Children's Home Society, preserving family well-being, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children's Home Society of North CarolinaChildren's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

