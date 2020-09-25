Oclean Launches The World's Smallest Smart Oral Irrigator

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oclean, a brand of Huami Corporation, is a technology company committed to improving oral care by delivering smart, high-quality products to meet the demands of today's sophisticated consumers.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oclean, a brand of Huami Corporation, is a technology company committed to improving oral care by delivering smart, high-quality products to meet the demands of today's sophisticated consumers.

The latest product, the world's smallest and smartest oral irrigator, Oclean W1 was launched o n Amazon in the US for $79.99.

Oclean W1 Smart Oral irrigator - Small Yet Mighty

Smallest water flosser on the market, which means floss is not the only portable choice to clean your teeth, user s can also enjoy an effective and gentle cleaning anywhere, anytime.

also enjoy an effective and gentle cleaning anywhere, anytime. Innovative working scheme combined with water and air cleaning, which offer s protection and caring to teeth and gums while cleaning.

protection and caring to while cleaning. The s mart oral irrigator, supports the combination scheme of dental floss mode, gentle mode, gum massage mode and 6 more modes in the a pp to fulfill different demands.

"The Oclean W1 can effectively allow for efficient cleaning between teeth and have an effective method of removing interproximal plaque and create a clean and healthy environment between teeth and around all dental restorations. The size and shape and the included travel case allow the user to have the W1 always available whether at home or on the go, so you will always be able to use it ," said Dr. Steven J. Mondre, ADA professional dentist.

Oclean W1 Smart Oral Irrigator is Useful For People With These 5 Dental Problems

P eople with dental issues will have difficulties in cleaning their teeth, Oclean smart oral irrigator will help them a lot in this.

eople with will have difficulties in cleaning their teeth, Oclean smart oral irrigator will help them a lot in this. Orthodontic patient s m ay be using braces or other accessories for improving thei r smile , which may make it more difficult to clean their teeth .

ay be braces or other accessories for improving thei , . Dental implant restoration patient s n eed to take care of their teeth and gums aroun d d ental implants. They can use a dental flusher or oral irrigator for cleaning any tissu e around th e implants.

eed to take care of their teeth and gums aroun ental implants. They can use a dental flusher or oral irrigator for cleaning any tissu around th implants. Periodontal disease patient s s hould consider using a combination of teeth flushing and brushing to clean their teeth completely.

hould consider using a combination of teeth flushing and brushing their teeth completely. E lderly people tend to encounter more oral health issues, for example, teeth loss, periodontal diseases, or dentures. Any parts of these dentures may accumulate food residue. Oclean smart oral irrigator will help the m t o clean and protect their teeth.

About Oclean

Established in 2016, Oclean's founding team brings decades of experience in hardware, R&D, and manufacturing, which it has leveraged to secure 180+ patents, and multiple design awards, including an iF World Design Award in 2018, and Reddot "Best of Best" Award, also in 2018. Huami is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a software research and development office in Xi'an. It is a technology partner of Xiaomi Corporation, a mobile Internet company and global consumer electronics brand whose products are linked in a rich technology ecosystem ranging from mobile phones to lighting solutions, and health products.

For more information please visit: http://www.oclean.com/en/

SOURCE Oclean