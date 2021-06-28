Ochsner Health And Medline To Partner On Supply Chain Strategy And Outcomes

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a prime vendor partnership with Ochsner Health, a nationally recognized provider serving Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South. Working together, the two organizations will identify new strategies for enhancing operational, financial and clinical efficiencies across the health system.

As part of the agreement, Ochsner Health (Ochsner) will have access to an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, logistics services and solutions to help enhance patient outcomes and streamline supply chain operations.

From delivering excellent customer service and superior tracking for Ochsner's supplies, to driving operational and clinical efficiencies as the system's exclusive medical-surgical distributor, these capabilities will continue to enhance Ochsner's supply chain and its critical role in supporting the high quality care provided by Ochsner's hospitals.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the importance of a strong supply chain, and we are excited to partner with Medline as our exclusive medical-surgical distributor," said Régine Honoré Villain, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Ochsner Health. "Working together with Medline, we can ensure our providers have access to the medical products they need to deliver the highest level of care to our patients in the communities we serve across Louisiana and Mississippi."

This March, Medline broke ground on a new distribution center in Hammond, Louisiana. This medical-grade facility will stock a substantial breadth of products and tens of millions of dollars of inventory to make sure Medline can serve the healthcare needs of the region, including Ochsner. Additionally, the 650,000 square foot facility will create 350 construction jobs and 450 jobs for area residents when in full operation.

As a manufacturer, distributor and strategic partner, the company is well positioned to help healthcare run better. Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care by visiting www.medline.com/pages/about-us/.

About MedlineMedline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Ochsner HealthOchsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org. To transform your health, please visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ochsner-health-and-medline-to-partner-on-supply-chain-strategy-and-outcomes-301321088.html

SOURCE Medline