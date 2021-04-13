Oceans Healthcare Names Tom Lokar Executive Vice President Of Human Resources And Talent Management

PLANO, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceans Healthcare, a growing provider of inpatient and outpatient behavioral healthcare services, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Tom Lokar as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Management.

In the newly created role, Lokar will lead Oceans' human resources function with a focus on creating strategic programs to attract, retain and develop employees and leaders.

"As our company continues to grow, one of the most important things we can invest in is our people," said Oceans CEO Stuart Archer. "Tom's background and experience in building HR and leadership development programs in rapidly growing companies like ours will serve as a great complement to the expertise of our human resources team as we continue to elevate this important function."

Lokar brings more than 25 years of experience helping companies develop people strategies to support growth and business transformation. An experienced business executive, he has led HR at global organizations like Hewlett-Packard and most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Mitel, a business communications provider. Lokar holds a PhD in industrial and organizational psychology from Kansas State University.

"I'm excited to join Oceans at such an important time in the company's development," said Lokar. "During the past year, mental health has taken on even greater importance and I look forward to working with Oceans' outstanding HR team to find new ways to support employees and help them use their unique talents to advance the organization's mission."

ABOUT OCEANS HEALTHCARE Oceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults. With 34 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses across the Southeast, Oceans treated more than 18,000 individuals in 2020. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.oceanshealthcare.com.

