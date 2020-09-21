Oceania Cruises' Labor Day Upgrade Sale Results In Record-Setting Bookings

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line announced that its Labor Day upgrade sale proved to be the most successful holiday promotion in the company's history.

The company attributed the success of the sale, with almost half of the new reservations coming from new-to-brand guests, to a combination of an exceptional value proposition and strong demand for a cruise product that features immersive destination-rich itineraries, culinary experiences that rival the finest ashore, and the highest levels of personalized service. Oceania Club members, the line's repeat guests, comprised slightly more than half of the new reservations with less than five percent of reservations in total utilizing future cruise credits from cancelled voyages.

The volume of new reservations validated the company's recent commitment to an enriched and improved eco-system of sales tools and online reservations capabilities for travel partners and the additional investment in digital outreach to consumers and travel advisors.

"The success of our recent Labor Day upgrade sale underscores the pent-up demand from our loyal repeat guests and incredible appetite from new first-time guests alike," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "We are especially encouraged by increased interest in small-ship luxury travel experiences from aspirational travelers and the continued support of our travel advisor partners."

With the strong demand for voyages in 2021 and the first half of 2022, the line will be launching its summer 2022 season of itineraries to Europe, Alaska, Bermuda, and Canada-New England in November, its 2023 Around the World voyage in January, and the balance of winter 2022-23 itineraries in February.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six small, luxurious ships carry only 684 or 1,250 guests featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England- Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has two 1,200-guest Allura-class ships on order.

