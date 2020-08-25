Oceaneering Teams With Dynetics On Engineering Services Contract Award To Support Development Of Human Lunar Landing System For NASA

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) - Get Report today announced its Space Systems business has been contracted by Dynetics, Inc. (Dynetics), a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, to develop mission-critical components for Dynetics' submission to National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Human Landing Systems (HLS) for the Artemis Program.

Oceaneering's scope of work involves crew systems engineering to support the internal layout of the Dynetics HLS crew module, including the integration of NASA's new space suit, the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), and associated xEMU support systems. The scope also involves providing preliminary designs for selected crew-accommodations hardware, life-support hardware, and thermal protection systems, as well as leading the Dynetics HLS astronaut crew training-plan development.

Dynetics was named as one of three teams selected to design and compete in building a human lunar landing system to take the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024.

Rod Larson, Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, said, "We appreciate Dynetics' trust in our ability to provide them with innovative solutions for the Dynetics Human Landing System. This award leverages Oceaneering's extensive and dependable experience in providing human spaceflight systems and tools to support NASA's and Dynetics' ambitious plans."

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

