Ocean Reef Community Foundation Awards $50K Grant To Chapters Health Foundation

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ocean Reef Community Foundation awarded Chapters Health Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, a $50,000 community grant. This helps cover startup costs for Chapters Health Hospice, allowing the Chapters Health Foundation to leverage other funding sources to grow and expand programs already offered in Monroe County and the Florida Keys, and aid the development of future services in Miami-Dade County.

Since 2018, the Florida Keys community has been without hospice services due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. The Ocean Reef Community Foundation's community grant helps Chapters Health Hospice resolve this shortcoming.

"Chapters Health Hospice is extremely grateful to have been awarded these grant monies," said Vivian Dodge, executive director of Chapters Health Hospice of Monroe County. "Through the generosity of the foundation, residents in the Upper Keys will have more hospice services and other programs available to those experiencing a life-limiting illness and the community at large. Chapters Health Hospice understands the importance of caring for the community and we truly appreciate the opportunity to partner with Ocean Reef Community Foundation."

The funds will assist Chapters Health Hospice in its start-up phase and be used for the following:

Bolster nursing recruitment and hiring efforts

Secure sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE)

Help fund ongoing bi-weekly COVID-19 testing for patient-facing staff

Support charity hospice care for eligible underserved patients

Support bereavement counseling services for adults and families

Establish a peer-to-peer grief program for children and teens

Create a starter fund for a special needs program to provide financial assistance to hospice families who experience loss of income due to terminal illness

Valor Program services for veterans and first responders

All of the costs above, with the exception of recruitment and hiring, are associated with Chapters Health Hospice programs that are not reimbursed through Medicare/Medicaid or most other insurers.

About Chapters Health SystemAs a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home care to hospice to grief services and everything in between. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates: Chapters Health Home Care, Chapters Health Hospice, Good Shepherd Hospice, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice throughout the state of Florida. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work ® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Chapters Health HospiceChapters Health Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports patients in Martin, Monroe and St. Lucie counties as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness.

About Ocean Reef Community Foundation The Foundation's mission is to encourage and administer effective philanthropy by the Ocean Reef Community, supporting charitable efforts throughout Ocean Reef and the surrounding areas and helping members to meet their individual charitable goals.

