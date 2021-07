Ocean Project Announces It's Donated More Than $41,000 To Save Oceans And Marine Life

Ocean Project is Offering 50% off their popular shark necklace with a portion of the proceeds donated to rescue sharks wounded from human predators who hunt them for their fins.

PHOENIX, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that over 100 MILLION sharks are killed every year for their fins causing them to cruelly have their fins cut off and returned to the ocean where they bleed to death? Ocean Project knows and decided to do something about it!

Ocean Project, a jewelry and apparel company that's given more that $41,000 to save the oceans and marine life, is offering 50% off their beautiful shark necklace for their shark week sale. Proceeds benefit Ocean Project's fight to save sharks from human predators.

"Not only is this necklace beautiful, but a portion of the proceeds will go towards funding the fight against the shark fin trade and protecting more sharks from being killed," said Lisa Anderson, Co-Founder of Ocean Project. "We give to causes that align with our mission, such as ocean conservation and marine life."

"Every purchase directly funds the removal and cleaning of plastics from oceans, rivers and coastlines," she added.

Visit Ocean Project's new FAQ section to understand how each purchase makes a positive impact on marine life, like sharks, whales, and turtles, and helps pull toxic plastic out of the waters. Every shark necklace purchase pulls 2 pounds of deadly plastic from oceans, rivers or coastlines. You can make a difference and feel good about wearing clothes and jewelry from Ocean Project.

Ocean Project Reviews

Kelly C. said: "This is a Beautiful Necklace! Help Save the Sharks!

Jennifer S. said: "My husband got me this as an anniversary gift and I love it! The necklace is beautiful and I got to track a male tiger shark named Fletcher. My favorite species of shark too!"

Karen M. said: "I LOVE my shark Ollie"

About Ocean Project

Ocean Project is a company with a vision to make a difference in our oceans ecosystems. We've donated to the Ocean Cleanup Organization around the world. The amazing impact our brand has wouldn't be possible without YOU! Adopt a whale, shark or turtle and track it's journey through the Ocean. For more information, Please visit: www.oceanproject.co .

To schedule a media interview, please contact Karen@karenelizabethcampbell.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-project-announces-its-donated-more-than-41-000-to-save-oceans-and-marine-life-301340329.html

SOURCE Ocean Project