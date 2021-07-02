Ocean Policy Research Institute Publishes "Selections: White Paper On The Oceans And Ocean Policy In Japan 2021"

TOKYO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1st, 2021, the Ocean Policy Research Institute (OPRI) of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) published "Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2021.

TOKYO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1st, 2021, the Ocean Policy Research Institute (OPRI) of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) published "Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2021." OPRI has published the White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy every year since 2004, with the first English edition published in 2018. This annual publication features articles by OPRI researchers and other experts aiming to contribute to comprehensive and cross-sectoral collaboration to address ocean issues in Japan and around the world.

*The White Paper can be downloaded here: https://www.spf.org/en/opri/projects/information_white-paper-en_2021.html

In order to bring attention to more positive subjects in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, OPRI met with Triton Submarines, a private U.S. company which builds submersibles for deep-sea exploration, for the opening interview of the White Paper. OPRI also created a video of highlights from the interview, with images captured by Triton's submersibles.

*The interview can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_GsovMDXOA

Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2021

Foreword by Atsushi Sunami, President of SPFInterview with Mr. Patrick Lahey, President, Triton Submarines LLC Japan and World's Ocean Initiative:The UN Decade of Ocean Science Goes into MotionCOVID-19 Pandemic and Cruise ShipsToward a Blue RecoveryFisheries and Blue ResourceMaritime Security and SafetyArticles from the "Ocean Newsletter"

