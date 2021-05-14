Ocean Casino Resort Announces Summer 2021 Reopening Of HQ2 Beachclub

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is thrilled to announce the seasonal debut of HQ2 Beachclub with a three-day celebration that marks the return of daylife to Atlantic City. New Jersey natives Cash Cash will reopen the Beachclub on Sat, May 29, followed by Grammy Award-nominated Meduza on Sun, May 30, and Fergie DJ and PS1 on Mon, May 31.

"As restrictions are lifted and we continue to reopen additional areas of business, Ocean has a unique ability to present guests with the only true beach club experience in the market," said Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer for Ocean Casino Resort. "The return of daylife entertainment signifies our commitment to presenting an all-encompassing resort that complements our gaming experience."

To begin the season, table reservations will be required. Guests may choose from any of the Beachclub's 6 bungalows with private pools, 12 day beds, and more than 30 VIP sections on the lower and upper decks. Situated in a prime North Beach location, adjacent to the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the 45,000-square-foot, outdoor venue will adhere to social distancing and capacity guidelines per New Jersey directive. To promote health and safety, smart lockers, QR codes, and hand sanitizing stations will be available for HQ2 guests, with frequent disinfecting of high touch points.

Reservations are available by calling 609.783.8001 or visiting www.hq2ac.com. More information, including the Beachclub's complete talent lineup, will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORTSpanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,937 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 5,000-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and America's #1 Sports Book operator, William Hill, offering both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

