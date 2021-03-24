Ocean Bay Announces, Breaks Ground On Luxury Resort Residences In Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The last remaining undeveloped oceanfront property on the country's famed Bavaro Beach is soon to be home to Ocean Bay Luxury Beach Residences, including a premier collection of oceanfront private residences and penthouses.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Bay, a new luxury destination in the Caribbean that has claimed the final undeveloped property along Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana, today announced the release of its premier, oceanfront section of private residences and penthouses. Each of the three-bedroom beachfront residences in this new release have sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea. All are appointed with the finest European finishes that grace bright, open living spaces. Only a dozen of the 40 total residences are penthouses that offer a rooftop terrace gathering space with private plunge pool, outdoor kitchen and 180-degree ocean views as far as the eye can see. Outside the Residences themselves, Ocean Bay will offer a wealth of first-class amenities including a private Residents' Club for owners. Ocean Bay's beachfront residences and penthouses are priced from $800,000 to $1.2 million USD.

The last remaining undeveloped oceanfront property on Punta Cana's famed Bávaro Beach is now OceanBay Luxury Residences

Ocean Bay broke ground in spring of 2020 and is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. The project is being developed by Noval Properties, one of the leading real estate development groups and most trusted engineering and construction firms in the Dominican Republic. Noval Properties will also offer a complete worry-free, maintenance-free property management service for all owners which includes property rental through the resort when the owner is not enjoying the residence themselves.

The rarity of undeveloped oceanfront property and new construction on Bavaro Beach coupled with the pent-up demand for travel and second home ownership in the Dominican Republic has dictated an unconventional decision to break ground amid a worldwide pandemic. Noval leadership is confident in their decision to move forward with the project and their certainty is bolstered by the support of the Dominican Republic government which has issued an assurance to all tourists that it will cover costs associated with testing positive for Covid-19 while in the country, mitigating much of the hesitancy visitors feel about international travel.

"We are excited to announce this new release of premier oceanfront residences and penthouses that will become the crown jewel of Punta Cana. The Dominican Republic's tourism has held strong throughout the Covid-19 setbacks and we are seeing a resurgence of travel to our country, especially the Punta Cana area and Bavaro Beach. Interest in owning a second or third residence in the Caribbean is also growing exponentially now that most professionals have found an ease and freedom in the efficiency of working remotely. The timing could not be better to introduce Ocean Bay Luxury Beach Residences," says Barbara Warren, Director of International Development for Noval Properties.

About Ocean Bay Luxury Beach Residences

Just 30 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport, Ocean Bay Resort and Luxury Beach Residences is bringing a new level of luxury to the shores of Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana in the beautiful Caribbean country of Dominican Republic.

Ocean Bay is an opulent home-base from which to explore the nearby cultural and natural sites of the D.R.; the local fanfare of Coco Bongo and downtown Punta Cana; and the modern conveniences of high-end retail shopping or a round of golf on one of Punta Cana's championship courses.

The Ocean Bay resort features first-class amenities that go far beyond commonplace, creating unique sensations combined with the distinction of elegant and lavish surroundings complimented by the highest level of service and hospitality as refreshing as the sea breeze.

Resort guests and residence owners can expect the exuberant gastronomy of multiple dining and bar options, an indulgent spa, ocean view pools, beachside bar, family pool & kid's club, an exclusive residents' club, 24-hour concierge services, wellness facilities, retail outlets, and the white sands and crystal blue waters of Playa Bávaro.

For more information, please call +1 800-878-4082 or visit OceanBayDR.com

>> To download Ocean Bay visual assets, please click here.

About Noval Properties

Noval Properties is a world-class engineering, development, construction and project management company in the Dominican Republic. With nearly 18 years of experience, Noval creates and cares for essential assets in the residential, commercial and hospitality sectors, while participating in the expansion of these markets as contractors and developers of major real estate projects throughout the country.

Noval's extensive experience combined with innovative construction methods allow them to successfully complete any type of real estate development, no matter how remote the location or challenging design, with short lead times and maximum quality and reliability.

Ocean Bay is Noval's 10th project in Punta Cana adding to the hundreds of luxury residences they have brought to life across the Dominican Republic. For more information, visit NovalProperties.com

Lauren Newton info@oceanbaydr.com+1 (864) 915-7834

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-bay-announces-breaks-ground-on-luxury-resort-residences-in-punta-cana-dominican-republic-301255208.html

SOURCE Ocean Bay - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic