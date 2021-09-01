Ocean Announces Nola's Bar & Lounge

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is raising a glass to the addition of an all-new nightlife experience, Nola's Bar & Lounge. The $2.5 million venue will make its anticipated debut this fall.

"As we continue to garner success, we are actively responding to market demand," said Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Casino Resort. "Over the last several months, Ocean has reinvested more than $15 million in our resort, team members, and local community, including a completely reimagined gaming experience. Our vision for the future of Ocean Casino Resort is clear - to present a premier gaming destination that offers something for everyone."

Located just steps from the casino floor, Nola's will bring an energetic atmosphere to Ocean's evolving resort experience. The 2,800-square-foot live entertainment venue will feature brass details, rich wooden walls, and emerald accents. A glamorous, 35-foot bar will welcome guests into the lounge, flanked by main floor and elevated premium seating in view of the 210-square-foot stage and custom-built deejay booth.

"Nola's will introduce a true Las Vegas-style lounge to Atlantic City," said Warren Richards, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage of Ocean Casino Resort. "It's not just another bar or just another stage. Everything from the interior design to the curated entertainment lineup will make Nola's an unmatched destination."

Nola's Bar & Lounge joins Ocean's budding collection of nightlife experiences - including the recently reimagined Blush Bar & Lounge, located on the mezzanine above the sports book; 1927 Lounge, adjacent to the gaming floor; and the renowned HQ2 Beachclub & Nightclub.

A high resolution rendering of Nola's Bar & Lounge at Ocean Casino Resort is available here.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,937 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 5,000-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and America's #1 Sports Book operator, William Hill, offering both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Ocean Walk, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-announces-nolas-bar--lounge-301367670.html

SOURCE Ocean Resort Casino