OBXtek Launches Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Program

MCLEAN, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OBXtek recently launched a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Program for all employees. The mission of the company's DEI Program is to continue to maintain an environment that recognizes and values differences. The program seeks to ensure fair treatment, equality of opportunity to grow and thrive, and build a culture of community and belonging.

"At OBXtek, we recognize supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion is not only the right thing to do for our business, but the right thing to do for our employees," said Dale Spencer, president and chief executive officer. "We have always been committed to maintaining a workplace culture that attracts and retains the best talent and supports employees from all communities. The DEI Program will provide even more resources to our employees."

For the first event, Dr. Mark Hopson, Associate Professor of Intercultural Communication at George Mason University, spoke to our employees about microaggressions in the workplace. Through the DEI Program, employees can look forward to speakers, trainings, employee forums, continued community support, and much more.

To learn more about the programs we provide our employees, including our Veteran Employee Resource Group, please visit: obxtek.com/careers.

