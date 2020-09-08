ObsEva SA To Present At The H.C Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference, September 14-16, 2020

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - September 8, 2020 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that CEO Ernest Loumaye...

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - September 8, 2020 - ObsEva SA (OBSV) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that CEO Ernest Loumaye will present an update on the Company and its pipeline at the H.C Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020.

Mr. Loumaye's presentation will take place on Wednesday September 16 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live presentation link will be available under "Events Calendar" in the investors section of ObsEva's website at www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

